Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) Shares Sold by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,933 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Altaba were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,503,000 after acquiring an additional 160,126 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altaba in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. OZ Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 9,945,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,952,000 after acquiring an additional 537,737 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Altaba by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 274,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altaba from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Altaba presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of AABA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,295,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378,664. Altaba Inc has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.

Altaba Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

