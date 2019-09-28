Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.54 Million

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $663.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $673.40 million and the lowest is $656.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $692.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 707,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,031. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 158,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,385,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.