Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will announce $663.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $673.40 million and the lowest is $656.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $692.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 707,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,031. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 158,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,385,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.