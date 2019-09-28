Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) is Paulson & CO. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 45.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Allergan makes up about 6.4% of Paulson & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paulson & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $376,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGN. Guggenheim cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.75.

Shares of AGN traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,996. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.45. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $114.27 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.