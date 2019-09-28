Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $64,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter worth $386,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,648,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 24.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 34.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.50.

Y stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $795.63. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $759.74 and a 200 day moving average of $688.34. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $802.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.