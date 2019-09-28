All Sports Hits One Day Volume of $363,770.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $363,770.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $18.94, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.84 or 0.05368090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000200 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015469 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $13.77, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15, $51.55, $50.98, $33.94, $7.50, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.