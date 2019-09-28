Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $2.18 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alexco Resource an industry rank of 39 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:AXU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 2,327,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,632. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

