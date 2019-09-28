Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AIR. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($187.21) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €135.13 ($157.12).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €119.00 ($138.37) on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.28.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.