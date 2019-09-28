Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARPO. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 186,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 72,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.