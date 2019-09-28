Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,296 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.1% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,041,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,626,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,576,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,124 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.13, for a total transaction of $921,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.65.

Adobe stock traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.54. 2,155,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.40. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. Adobe’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.