Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $21.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at about $753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,228,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,155 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at about $55,463,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 23.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Adient by 94.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 3.22. Adient has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $39.95.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

