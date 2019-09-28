AdEx Trading 22.7% Lower Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Huobi. AdEx has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $365,628.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00193034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.01029251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,070,644 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, Binance, Gatecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

