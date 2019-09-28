Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Accenture stock opened at $191.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.57. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80.

Get Accenture alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.