Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $202.00.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,358. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.57.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total transaction of $605,045.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,328. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,231,417,000 after buying an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,748,000 after buying an additional 536,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,953,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,071,000 after buying an additional 101,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,411,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,951,000 after buying an additional 173,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,618,000 after buying an additional 128,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.