ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABCAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam PLC distributes antibodies and associated protein research tools. Its product includes primary and secondary antibodies, proteins, peptides, lysates, biochemicals, immunoassays and other kits. Abcam PLC is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut ABCAM PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

ABCZY opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. ABCAM PLC/ADR has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $19.58.

About ABCAM PLC/ADR

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

