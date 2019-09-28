ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Short Interest Update

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABB shares. Societe Generale downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of NYSE ABB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.57. 990,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,330. ABB has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,154,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 393,695 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,076,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABB by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,332,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,781,000 after purchasing an additional 816,202 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ABB by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,692,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,088,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,838,000 after purchasing an additional 744,147 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

