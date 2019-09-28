Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,547,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733,735 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $95,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $72.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.50 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In other Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $77,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $931,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,374,479.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,758 shares of company stock worth $1,349,246. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

