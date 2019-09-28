AA (LON:AA) Earns Equal weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AA (LON:AA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AA. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AA in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AA in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 60 ($0.78).

AA stock opened at GBX 61.40 ($0.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.51 million and a P/E ratio of 8.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.57. AA has a 1 year low of GBX 44.98 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 127.40 ($1.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. AA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About AA

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

