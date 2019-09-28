8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. 8X8 accounts for about 3.4% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of 8X8 worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley cut shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 3,060 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $73,409.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at $59,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $21.34. 1,424,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.79. 8×8, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.88 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

