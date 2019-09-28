$89.20 Million in Sales Expected for NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to report $89.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.26 million and the highest is $91.14 million. NIC posted sales of $87.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $350.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.22 million to $350.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $374.36 million, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $377.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. NIC had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. NIC’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGOV. ValuEngine cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other NIC news, Director William M. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,257,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,173,000 after buying an additional 56,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 624.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of NIC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. 211,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,582. NIC has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

