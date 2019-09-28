$74.63 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce sales of $74.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.45 million to $75.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $64.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $290.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.82 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $348.79 million, with estimates ranging from $339.52 million to $356.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $680,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $84,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $574,423. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LivePerson by 111.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $101,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 593,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.26 and a beta of 1.06. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.53.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

