739,348 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Bought by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 739,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $380,593.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 66,914 shares of company stock worth $1,319,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

