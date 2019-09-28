6,655 Shares in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. WealthStone Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECON. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 970,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after acquiring an additional 99,824 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 1,062.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 105,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ECON traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. 27,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,460. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.34. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

