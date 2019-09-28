5,376 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Bought by NewDay Solutions LLC

NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,469,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,466,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,223,957. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.