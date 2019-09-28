5,376 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Bought by NewDay Solutions LLC

NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,469,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.
In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
