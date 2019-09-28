4,650 Shares in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,529,000 after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 733,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 296,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 637.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESGR stock opened at $189.86 on Friday. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $150.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $365.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

