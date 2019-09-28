4,513 Shares in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.47.

NYSE:GPN opened at $156.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,358 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

