$42.62 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report $42.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.04 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $37.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $168.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.01 million to $171.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $182.58 million, with estimates ranging from $170.57 million to $196.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $41.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 184,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 23,810.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

