41,000 Shares in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Purchased by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000. Estee Lauder Companies makes up 8.1% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 509,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,267,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.33. The stock had a trading volume of 998,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,226. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total transaction of $3,615,502.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total value of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock worth $429,841,069. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

