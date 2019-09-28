385,000 Shares in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 385,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Grupo Televisa SAB at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TV. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.50. 1,754,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Grupo Televisa SAB had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.54%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.