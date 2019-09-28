34,976 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 10,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan bought 11,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.71 per share, for a total transaction of $347,577.29. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,577.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock worth $1,454,807 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

