$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to announce $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $14.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $15.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $16.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 55,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,890 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,107 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,590 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,210,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,132,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

