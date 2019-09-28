$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will announce sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. United States Steel posted sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.77 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $13.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Steel by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in United States Steel by 5,611.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 13,102,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,217,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 3.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.73%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.