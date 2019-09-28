$277.49 Million in Sales Expected for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to announce $277.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.53 million to $285.80 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH reported sales of $294.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.70%. The business had revenue of $275.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter worth $98,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 13.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 305,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

