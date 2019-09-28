254 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,102,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,384,000 after acquiring an additional 137,078 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 170.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,259,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,761.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $320.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $189.35 and a 52 week high of $324.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

In related news, CFO Sue Main sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total value of $3,818,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,575.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.47, for a total value of $73,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,642.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,248 shares of company stock worth $7,569,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

