22,955 Shares in Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) Purchased by Walleye Trading Advisors LLC

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 327,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 440,180 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCM. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Cheetah Mobile from $7.00 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of CMCM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $508.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.89. Cheetah Mobile Inc has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $10.42.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $141.32 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 20.61%. Research analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

