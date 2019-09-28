$22.80 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post sales of $22.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.79 million to $22.80 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $21.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $90.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.93 million to $91.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $96.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Michael J. Losenegger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,774.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Business Financial Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,749. The firm has a market cap of $210.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

