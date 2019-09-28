1SG (1SG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $572,332.00

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. One 1SG token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00008883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Kryptono, BitMart and OEX. 1SG has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $572,332.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 1SG has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00076955 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00388447 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000111 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001155 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,989 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1SG’s official website is 1.sg

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Kryptono and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.