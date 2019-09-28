15,445 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Bought by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

