$147.37 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $147.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.00 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. Photronics reported sales of $144.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $541.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $541.40 million to $542.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $628.00 million, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $640.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Northland Securities set a $12.00 target price on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Photronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Progler sold 12,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $130,483.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Jordan sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $28,024.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,618 shares in the company, valued at $842,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,443 shares of company stock valued at $694,771. 3.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,142,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,170,000 after acquiring an additional 107,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,686,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,843,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after buying an additional 239,878 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 376,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,462. The company has a market cap of $736.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. Photronics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

