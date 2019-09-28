14,687 Shares in Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000.

NASDAQ HYACU remained flat at $$10.33 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company also seeks to acquire and operate business in the consumer and consumer-related products and services industries.

