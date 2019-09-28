13,389 Shares in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRSN. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $94,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $141,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRSN. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of MRSN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.58. 140,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,351. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.51. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

