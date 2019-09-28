$13.11 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to post $13.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.19 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 million to $56.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.66 million, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $134.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,743. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sam L. Barker bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,388.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 289,749 shares of company stock valued at $618,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after buying an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

