$13.11 Million in Sales Expected for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to post $13.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.19 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $6.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $45.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 million to $56.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $97.66 million, with estimates ranging from $63.46 million to $134.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXRX. Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,743. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sam L. Barker bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,388.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 289,749 shares of company stock valued at $618,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,949,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after buying an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 586,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.