12,887 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000.

EFV stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

