11,891 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust by 53.1% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $396,000.

Shares of BKK opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%.

Blackrock Municipal 2020 Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

