1,127,318 Shares in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,127,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,647,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 2.34% of Acorda Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 211,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 787,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

ACOR stock remained flat at $$3.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 672,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,081. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

