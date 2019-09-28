$11.68 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce $11.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.41 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 139.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $87.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $89.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.58 million, with estimates ranging from $51.62 million to $103.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.72%. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 780.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 737,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,429. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.42.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.