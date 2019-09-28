10,656 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 848,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,259,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,073 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,248,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 121,869 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,119. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.75.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

