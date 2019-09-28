104,942 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Garrett Motion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTX. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garrett Motion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $773.08 million and a PE ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

