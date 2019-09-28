10,019 Shares in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 237.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 200,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 36.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 180,633 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark Energy during the first quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spark Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,266,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after buying an additional 82,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Spark Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director W Keith Maxwell III acquired 34,726 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $354,899.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,555,576 shares in the company, valued at $26,117,986.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 56,268 shares of company stock valued at $574,846. Insiders own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPKE stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $10.47. 81,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,255. Spark Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $358.83 million, a P/E ratio of 510.00 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $177.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.05 million. Spark Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that Spark Energy Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is -105.80%.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

