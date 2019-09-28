$10.99 Billion in Sales Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce sales of $10.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.86 billion and the highest is $11.08 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $43.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.39 billion to $43.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $47.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.04 billion to $47.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.59. 2,909,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,909. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.13.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 140.3% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

