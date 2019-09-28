$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $8.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $2,394,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 14,130,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,579,241. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

